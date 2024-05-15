Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 15

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s deposits with foreign banks over $13b: BIS

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) put Iran’s total deposits with foreign banks and financial institutions at more than $13 billion. The BIS said Iran’s financial transactions with foreign banks in the 4th quarter of 2023 registered a 10 percent growth, reported Tasnim News Agency.

In its latest report, the bank put the amount of Iran’s deposits with foreign financial institutions and banks at the end of 4th quarter of 2023 at $13.143 billion.

-- Exports by Iranian NTBFs top $2.5b: IRICA

Iran’s new technology-based firms exported over 3.6 million tons of products, valued at $2.506 billion in the previous Iranian year (ended March 19, 2024), according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

IRICA said 1.158 million tons of goods, valued at $5.141 billion, were imported by the NTBFs into the country from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024.

-- Zero-flaring project to be implemented by 2027: Deputy minister

Iran will complete zero-flaring in its oil and gas industry by March 2027, announced the deputy oil minister for planning on Tuesday adding that the figure for collecting associated petroleum gas (APG) will hit 40 million cubic meters (mcm) in less than two years.

Talking to IRNA, Houshang Falahatian also said that the daily APG collection of Iran was 15 mcm to 18 mcm during the last Iranian year which ended on march 19 as the current figure of collecting APG in Iranian oil industry stands at 25 mcm.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Publisher: Many Holleywood Elements Taken From Shahnameh

A publisher that has carried out a complete translation of Shahnameh in Spanish for the first time says the masterpiece written by Ferdowsi is appealing to a contemporary audience.

“While it is true that a thousand years have passed since the Shahnameh was written, we firmly believe that all the concepts mentioned in this work are fresh and novel and they hold many attractions for the contemporary audience,” Afshin Shahnetabar, director of London-based publisher Candle and Fog, told IQNA.

-- Iran Marks National Day of Ferdowsi

Ordibehesht 25 on the Persian calendar has been registered as the day of commemorating the Persian Language Day and the renowned poet Hakim Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi Tusi.

The National Day of Ferdowsi honors Iran’s national values and religious beliefs by recognizing Ferdowsi’s role in immortalizing the Persian language, culture, and history through his timeless masterpiece, the ‘Shahnameh’ or the Book of Kings.

On Tuesday, a variety of programs were held across Iran to celebrate the day.

-- Director of 43rd Fajr Film Festival Named

Muhammad Khazaei has been named the new director of the upcoming edition of the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF). The announcement was made by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Muhammad-Mehdi Esmaeili.

Khazaei, who currently serves as the director of the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI), will retain his position while assuming the new role.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Shahrdari Gorgan learn fate at 2024 FIBA WASL Final 8

Groups for the 2024 FIBA West Asia Super League (FIBA WASL) Final 8 have been confirmed through an online draw.

A video conference attended by representatives from the host, the Qatari Basketball Federation, as well as envoys from BC Astana and Tamil Nadu, was held to determine the groups of the two teams.

-- Tehran, Moscow to expand cooperation in gas technologies

Energy officials from Iran and Russia emphasized expanding and developing bilateral cooperation in the field of gas technologies.

Director of the Corporate Planning of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hossein-Ali Mohammad Hosseini in a meeting with the energy officials of the Russian Federation stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the gas industry.

-- Discover unmissable historical houses while traveling Qom

The ancient city of Qom, known for its rich history and cultural heritage, offers visitors a unique glimpse into Iran’s past. Among the city’s numerous attractions, the historical houses stand out as remarkable treasures that showcase the architectural and artistic achievements of different eras.

Furthermore, Qom is a city of spiritual significance, home to the revered shrine of Fatima Masoumeh (SA) and a center of Shia scholarship. Exploring these houses allows travelers to step back in time and experience the grandeur and elegance of Persian design and craftsmanship.

