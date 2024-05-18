Palestinian fighters kill 15 occupying forces

According to Al Jazeera TV network, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades set off a bomb in a house in al-Tanur neighborhood in the east of Rafah city, where Israeli military forces took shelter.

Then, the Palestinian fighters exchanged fire with the sustained Israeli troopers, the al-Qassam said.

Earlier, the Zionist regime’s army acknowledged the death of over 620 military forces in the war on Gaza.

Eight months into the onslaught in Gaza, the Israeli regime could not achieve any of its goals in the war, while the regime is grappled with everyday internal and international crises.

The incursion into Gaza has had nothing but massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of international regulations, bombardment of aid agencies, and hunger.

The regime also faces the pressure of the world public, who condemn the genocidal war and call for an immediate ceasefire.

The latest statistics published by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza show that some 35,303 Palestinians have been martyred and 79,261 others have been wounded since October 7, 2023.

