Goods transported via west Iran border point exceed $ 1b

The Bashmakh border post is located approximately 50 kilometers east of the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Director general of Kordestan province Customs Office Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Tuesday that the amount of transit from the border of Bashmakh in the same quarter was 13,332 tons worth $3,595,953.

He announced the amount of foreign transit from the customs to 258,699 tons worth $1.6883, adding that a total of 428,802 goods worth 1,151,608 in Transit province.

**** Exports through Kurdistan province's border gates grow by 63%

According to Bakhtiar Rahmanipour on Jan. 28, the volume and value of exports from the provincial border checkpoints recorded a 63 percent increase during the first 9 months of the Iranian year of 1397 (Mar. 21- Dec. 22, 2018) compared to the same period last year.

According to Rahmanipour, Bashmagh customs office in Marivan Governorate reported exports of 619,243 tons of goods worth $591.915 million during the first nine months of the Iranian year of 1397 (Mar. 21- Dec. 22, 2018).

He added that the volume and value of exports through Bashmagh crossing showed 102% and 107% growths, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

