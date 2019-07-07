7 July 2019 - 12:15
Iran exports $198m worth of goods to Iraq from Qasr-e Shirin

Qasr-e Shirin, July 7, IRNA – Some $198 million worth of commodities has been exported from two border terminals in Iran’s Qasr-e Shirin to neighboring Iraq over the first quarter of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), according to Qasr-e Shirin governor.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Morad-Ali Tatar said that Iran’s exports to Iraq from the two border terminals of Parvizkhan and Khosravi amounted to some 373,000 tons during the three-month period.  

Iran’s exports to Iraq from the two border terminals included cement, cake, biscuit, water cooler, water melon, dairy, construction materials and fruits and vegetables, the official said.   

From the total amount of Iranian exports via Qasr-e Shirin, some 337,000 tons of commodities worth $183 million were exported to Iraq via Parvizkhan border terminal while the remaining 36,000 tons which valued at $15 million were exported to the country via Khosravi terminal, Tatar added.

Qasr-e Shirin, which with a population of 27,000 is located west of Iranian province of Kermanshah, has 186 kilometers of joint border with Iraq along which there are two border terminals of Parvizkhan and Khosravi for trade with the neighboring country.

