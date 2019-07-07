7 July 2019 - 12:21
Iran exports $11.5bn of goods in three months: Official

Tehran, July 7, IRNA – Iran has exported some $11.5 billion of commodities in the first quarter of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), according to the caretaker of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO).

Mohammad-Reza Modoudi, who was addressing Iran’s 2nd conference on exports, insurance and investment, said that the figure is like figures from the same period last year.  

Noting that Iran’s imports during the three-month period stood at $10.2 billion which shows an 8.7% decrease compared to the preceding year, he concluded that Iran’s trade balance remained positive in the mentioned period.

Devaluation of Iranian rial against dollar contributed to the exports, Modoudi said, adding that the sanctions have failed to damage Iran’s non-oil exports which were their main target.

