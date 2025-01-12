FM: Iran to attune ties with any Syrian gov’t chosen by Syrian people

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran will attune ties with any government in Syria that is chosen by the Syrian people on the basis of mutual respect and interests.

“Decisions about Syria’s future are for the Syrian people to make, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will fine-tune its relations with any governing system that arises from the collective will of the [Syrian] people on the basis of mutual respect and interests and in accordance with international law,” Araghchi said on Sunday.

The top Iranian diplomat made the comments in a decree he issued to appoint Mohammad Reza Ra’ouf Sheibani as his special representative for Syrian affairs.

“Syria is an important country in the West Asia region. Aware of the importance of tranquility and stability in this country and its effect on regional peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the necessity of maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity and respecting the Syrian people’s will to decide their own fate without foreign interference and presence,” the Iranian foreign minister further said.

He said security and stability in the region will be achieved only through cooperation and common understanding among regional countries, and that the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to maintain friendly ties with all neighboring and Islamic countries.

Mohammad Reza Ra’ouf Sheibani (R) was appointed as the Iranian foreign minister's special representative for Syrian affairs.

Aragchi instructed his aide to negotiate with all relevant parties, including friendly countries in the region, to fulfill the assigned responsibilities and regularly report to the foreign minister.

Syria has been in transition since the government of former President Bashar al-Assad was toppled on December 8, 2024, following a lightning offensive by armed groups led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

