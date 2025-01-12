Pezeshkian: Unity, hope powerful tools to stand against enemies

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said unity and hope are the strongest tools that help resolve domestic problems and stand against adversaries, calling on his cabinet members to do all they can to enhance solidarity in society.

The most powerful tool to resolve internal problems and stand against enemies is to maintain unity and solidarity in society, and to create hope among people, President Pezeshkian said on Sunday during a cabinet meeting.

“All of us have the duty to work actively round the clock to enhance this solidarity and to resolve people’s problems,” he added.

The Sunday session was the 46th cabinet meeting since Pezeshkian took office in late July.

He won Iran’s presidential race on a campaign platform of enhancing national consensus and promoting friendly ties with the world. Ever since his election as the ninth president of Iran, Pezeshkian has put his focus on achieving those goals, and prioritized the promotion of equality in health and education.

