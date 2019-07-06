Iran exports $46m worth of goods to Ghana

Addressing a meeting with Iranian businessmen from Markazi Province, Samuel Denetto said $52 million worth of agricultural products were exported from Ghana to Iran.

He added that both sides are after developing bilateral trade ties.

Denetto noted the Ghana delegation's visit is aimed at finding opportunities, developing trade relations and attracting investors in agricultural fields.

Referring to Ghana as free zone in Africa, he said investors will be able to have access to African and European markets with no tariff.

He hailed Iran's capacity in agricultural machinery for updating and increasing agricultural mechanization coefficient.

Meanwhile, Head of Markazi Agricultural Jihad Organization Majid Anajafi referred to signing agreement between Iran and Ghana for developing extra-territorial cultivation.

