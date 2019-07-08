$291m products exported from Iran's Mehran border to Iraq

Iran exports non-oil commodities such as cement as well as gas and electricity to Iraq. In the year between March 2018 to March 2019, Iran exported close to $9 billions of products to Iraq registering 37 percent growth compared to the preceding year.

The two countries' officials have set the target of $20 billion per year for Iran-Iraq trade.

"The amount of goods (declared by the customs office) with more than 448 thousand tons was related to the export of the Ilam province, which was exported to Iraq from the border during the said period", said Saeed Sharifi in an interview with the IRNA on Monday.

He added: "The main export items during this period were construction materials, metal products, agriculture, plastic, automobiles, automotive parts, petrochemicals.

The deputy director of trade and development affairs at Ilam Industries, Mines and Trade Organization noted that among the stated exports from the province over the past three months of the current year (in the first quarter of the year), rose up 20% in terms of weight ​​and 84 percent in terms value compared to the preceding period.

**** Iraq To Establish Special Financial Mechanism For Trade With Iran

Iraqi President Barham Salih (right) stands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a welcome ceremony at Salam Palace in Baghdad, March 11, 2019

Iraq is planning to introduce a new financial mechanism that will enable it to continue gas and electricity imports from Iran, Iraqi officials said on July 2.

