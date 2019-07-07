Exports of goods from Isfahan increased by 174%

Some 1,655,000 tons of goods valued at dlrs. 1,391,288 were exported from Isfahan province to 73 countries in the period registering a 34 percent growth in terms of weight and 174 percent in terms of value respectively.

Asadollah Ahmadi Vanhari said that this year Isfahan Customs Administration earned more than Rls. 955 billion registering a 90 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

He also said that some dlrs. 623 million worth of iron and steel, dlrs. 264 million worth of petrochemicals, dlrs. 88 million in organic chemical products, and dlrs. 54 million in carpet have been allocated for exported goods from the province.

The official noted that Iraq with dlrs. 342 million and 25 percent, China with dlrs. 170 million and 12 percent, Afghanistan with dlrs. 121 million and 9 percent, Pakistan with dlrs. 99 million and seven percent, and the United Arab Emirates with dlrs. 86 million and 6 percent are the most important destinations for high demand products and goods from the province.

