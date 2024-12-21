Iran's Qeshm Island commemorates 91st anniversary of British expulsion

A ceremony named "The Flag is Up" was held on December 19, 2024, on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, with Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Naval Forces, in attendance.

The event commemorated the 91st anniversary of the expulsion of British colonialism from the island and honored Admiral Gholamali Bayandor (1898-1941), an Iranian naval officer and Commander of the Imperial Iranian Navy who was killed in action during the Anglo-Soviet invasion of Iran. 6125**9417