Pakistani flotilla docks in Iran’s Bandar Abbas

The flotilla’s visit aims to strengthen training and operational ties between the navies of Pakistan and Iran. The arrival ceremony was attended by senior commanders from the First Naval Region, as well as Pakistan’s political consul general and naval attaché in Iran.

Captain Omid Maghani, commander of the surface vessel division of the First Naval Region, welcomed the Pakistani flotilla, highlighting the importance of such exchanges in fostering deep bonds between the two nations.

He stated that friendly interactions between naval forces are customary among allied countries and emphasized that the Pakistani flotilla’s visit would enhance training, operational collaboration, and the exchange of maritime experiences.

During their four-day stay in Bandar Abbas, the Pakistani naval personnel will participate in a range of activities including cultural tours, sports events, and official meetings.

The visit will culminate in a joint naval exercise in the northern Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, aimed at promoting regional cooperation and mutual trust.

Captain Maghani underlined that such exchanges bolster international relations and deliver messages of peace and friendship.

4354**4194