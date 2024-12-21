IRGC forces bust Takfiri network in western Iran

Amir Feizi, the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor of Sarpol-e Zahab, told IRNA on Saturday that intelligence forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had kept the extremist network operating in the city under watch and executed an intelligence operation to arrest its members.

He emphasized that all movements of hostile groups are under the surveillance and decisive action will be taken with judicial support when necessary.

Feizi urged the public to report any suspicious activities to authorities.

Sarpol-e Zahab has a population of over 90,000 and shares more than 48 kilometers of border with Iraq. Takfiri groups have historically been active in the area.

4353**2050