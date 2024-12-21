Israel commits ethnic cleansing in Gaza: MSF

According to The Hill website’s Friday report, MSF announced that the war, which in accordance with reports from the Gaza Ministry of Health has resulted in the martyrdom of over 44,000 Palestinians and the displacement of 90% of Gaza's population, has caused such physical and psychological damage that any efficient healthcare system would be unable to function.

The report added that the MSF’s first-hand observations of medical and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza align with the descriptions provided by an increasing number of experts and legal organizations that genocide is occurring in Gaza.

MSF holds the Israeli regime’s military forces responsible for the creation of intolerable conditions, noting that in response to Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023, the Tel Aviv regime is “crushing an entire population under bombs and rubble”

The organization also announced that due to Israel's prohibition on access to medical equipment and essential supplies, only 17 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza have been fully operational since mid-October, and 19 other hospitals are unable to provide services.

