No one is safe in occupied Gaza Strip, MSF says

The MSF stated that everyone in the Gaza Strip is at risk, IRNA on Tuesday cited news outlets.

They highlighted a surge in casualties from the assaults on Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, including four children, and confirmed that their medical team is treating the injured.

Field hospital coordinator Issa Willo reported that an eleven-year-old child suffered a concussion, while a seven-year-old boy, who is on a ventilator due to abdominal wounds, could lose his life.

The situation emphasizes that there is no safe place in Gaza, leaving no one secure.

The MSF has reiterated its urgent call for immediate support for civilians and a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Founded in 1971 in Paris, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Doctors without Borders, provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

Israeli regime launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance movements, led by Hamas, carried out a retaliatory operation against the occupying regime.

The war has so far killed at least 44,612 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 105,834 others.

