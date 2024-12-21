Israeli media: Fear of arrest prevents Netanyahu from traveling to Poland

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, citing Polish media, added that Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Bartoszewski emphasized his country's adherence to the decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dozens of heads of state are expected to participate in this event in Poland, but probably Education Minister Yoav Kisch will participate in this ceremony as the representative of Israel.

The ICC announced in a landmark move on November 21 that it issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the Israeli former defense minister, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, IRNA reported on Monday citing media sources.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, issued multiple warrants for those involved in the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza.

The court has accused them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza, which followed Hamas' October 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel in retaliation for decades of occupation. Since then, Israel's military ground and air campaigns in Gaza have killed at least 44,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 100,000 people have been injured in the genocide.

