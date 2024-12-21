Al-Houthi says Arrow system will not bring security to Zionist regime

According to al-Mayadeen, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said in a statement on Saturday that the Arrow Defense System cannot bring security to the interim regime and Zionist terrorism against "Palestine-2" missiles.

The expansion of our power and capabilities and the failure of the American, European and Israeli defense systems continue, he added.

Yemen’s Armed Forces spokesperson, Yahya Saree, had said in a statement on Saturday that a hypersonic ballistic missile dubbed Palestine 2 destroyed a military target in the Yaffa area in Tel Aviv. The statement added that the Israeli defense systems could not counter the missile.

The attack was carried out in support of the Palestinian people and in response to the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people in Gaza and its aggression against Yemen, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli media announced that sirens blared out in Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine as Yemen launched airstrike against the Zionist regime.

The emergency services say that 18 people have been injured in the attack, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

Photos released from the attack show that the Israeli regime’s defense systems were unsuccessful in intercepting the fired missiles.

