Every year, Iranians across the country celebrate Yalda on the last night of the autumn, which is an ancient festival. This year, Yalda fell on Friday night (night of Dec. 20), corresponding to the 30th and last day of the Iranian Calander month of Azar.

To mark the event, a festival was held on Friday noon local time in the Farahzad River Valley neighborhood of the capital Tehran.