IAEA’s anti-Iran resolution lacks technical, legal justification: Envoy

On Thursday, the Board of Governors voted in favor of a resolution that alleged Tehran had poor cooperation with the agency and requested a comprehensive report on its nuclear activities at the latest by spring 2025.

Speaking at a Board of Governors meeting, Mohsen Naziri-Asl dismissed the resolution, saying Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is under the most stringent verification system of the IAEA.

We believe that this resolution lacks any technical or legal justification, and our response will be decisive and in accordance with Iran’s rights and relevant international documents, he said.

He pointed to the latest visit to Iran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and his meetings with top Iranian authorities, expressing hopes that such interactions would pave the way for strengthening mutual and meaningful cooperation to resolve the two remaining issues and serve the goals set out in the agency’s statute.

The Iranian ambassador expressed regret that some Western countries deliberately ignore the cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog, saying that all board members should be concerned about the irresponsible attitude that will jeopardize the agency’s objectives in the future and undermine all our joint efforts for a better world.

Naziri Asl also pointed out that the Board of Governors’ meeting came amid the Israeli regime’s genocide, war crimes, and massacre of innocent people and Gaza and Lebanon while enjoying impunity.

The continuation of genocide, war crimes, and violations of international law by the Israeli regime is a serious threat to international peace and security, he asserted.

This regime and its allies are responsible for continuing these brutal attacks against defenseless people who are now eager for the support of the international community, the Iranian ambassador said, adding, Indifference in these circumstances will undoubtedly intensify this regime’s future aggressive actions against established norms of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights.

4354**9417