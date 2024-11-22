Confrontation not a sustainable path, Iran’s envoy to IAEA warns

In remarks reported on Friday, the ambassador asserted that the campaign of pressure, intimidation, and confrontation is not a sustainable path, adding that Iran is ready for positive engagement to achieve a lasting solution to the nuclear dispute through dialogue and constructive cooperation.

Naziri Asl described the unilateral, baseless, and illegal withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the primary cause of the current status of the agreement.

The Vienna negotiations were intended to put an end to the United States' illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran and pave the way for the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all participants, he noted.

Iran’s ambassador to the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA criticized the European troika—the UK, France, and Germany—for taking actions that are inconsistent with the spirit and text of the JCPOA.

He strongly condemned the recent sanctions against Iranian shipping and aviation companies, stating that these actions are a blatant violation of the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Iran views these actions as contrary to the requirements that underlie any potential future engagement.

Naziri Asl added that such actions indicate that these countries, contrary to their claims of being eager for interaction to revive the JCPOA, spare no effort in undermining the path agreed upon.

The European powers pushed for a resolution against Iran at the IAEA’s Board of Governors, which was passed on Thursday.

