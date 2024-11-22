Iran to deploy advanced centrifuges in response to IAEA resolution

In a televised interview, Kamalvandi detailed Iran's measures following the resolution by the IAEA’s Board of Governors late on Thursday. "Our compensatory actions began immediately after this resolution," he said.

He noted that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had observed Iran's enrichment facilities, various installed machines, and thousands of centrifuges during his recent visit to the country.

Kamalvandi mentioned that the IAEA chief had proposed a temporary cap to Iran expanding its stockpile of enriched uranium above 60 percent purity.

However, he clarified that this would not mean a stop to enrichment at various levels, including 60 percent, but rather it would provide a temporary space for more interaction with the UN agency.

"We accepted this with conditions, but we made it clear that we would act on the spot," he emphasized.

The official said the IAEA was informed of the measures Iran would take in response to the resolution before agency officials had left the Board of Governors’ meeting.

Kamalvandi pointed out that the enrichment sector would be the most affected area by the resolution. “This means we will significantly increase our enrichment capacity, deploy various advanced machines, and enhance the speed of industrial research and development for each machine.”

“Our infrastructure will be strengthened, and security measures will be improved through other actions," he explained.

