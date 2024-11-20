IAEA chief says his discussions in Iran ‘constructive’

“Last week, as part of @IAEAorg efforts to preserve the non-proliferation regime, I traveled to Tehran for constructive high level meetings with the Iranian Government and technical discussions on aspects related to the Joint Statement agreed with Iran in March 2023,” Grossi said posted on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The IAEA chief echoed the same sentiment as he addressed the agency’s Board of Governors later in the day.

Grossi said during his trip to Iran he visited the Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites, as well as enrichment facilities that are under the agency’s supervision and regular inspections.

Referring to his latest report to the IAEA, Grossi said during his meetings with Iranian officials, the possibility of Iran not expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity was discussed.

