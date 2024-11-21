Iran to respond appropriately to Europe's "non-technical" step, says foreign minister

In an interview with the Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen, Araghchi clarified that while Iran remains genuinely willing to work with the IAEA, the European move contradicts the intended path of cooperation.

He added that the recent invitation to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was intended to open a new chapter in Iran’s relations with the agency.

Araghchi noted that Iran has sought to find common ground to address remaining issues, and Grossi had expressed optimism, welcoming this approach.

However, he also warned that continued pressure would not produce favorable outcomes, asserting that such tactics would not dissuade Iran from its determination to engage positively with the IAEA.

