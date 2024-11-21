Nov 21, 2024, 8:43 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85666890
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran to respond appropriately to Europe's "non-technical" step, says foreign minister

Nov 21, 2024, 8:43 PM
News ID: 85666890
Iran to respond appropriately to Europe's "non-technical" step, says foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran will respond appropriately to Europe’s recent “non-technical” actions, emphasizing the country's commitment to collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) despite the actions of European powers.

In an interview with the Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen, Araghchi clarified that while Iran remains genuinely willing to work with the IAEA, the European move contradicts the intended path of cooperation.

He added that the recent invitation to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was intended to open a new chapter in Iran’s relations with the agency.

Araghchi noted that Iran has sought to find common ground to address remaining issues, and Grossi had expressed optimism, welcoming this approach.

However, he also warned that continued pressure would not produce favorable outcomes, asserting that such tactics would not dissuade Iran from its determination to engage positively with the IAEA.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .