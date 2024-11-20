Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response to E3 resolution at IAEA

Gharibabadi made the remark in a message on his X social media account on Wednesday night, in reaction to a draft resolution formally submitted by the UK, France and Germany ahead of the IAEA’s board meeting in Vienna.

He also mentioned about Iran’s relations with the IAEA and the recent visit by Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the UN nuclear watchdog to Iran.

Iran's preference is the policy of interaction with the Agency, Gharibabadi wrote in his message, adding the “Mr. Grossi's visit was also conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere” and “he did not return to Vienna empty-handed”.

He continued by saying that despite Grossi's emphasis on the necessity of not destroying this interactive atmosphere and his several rounds of talks with three European countries to prevent them from confrontation, these countries took a different course.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that Western countries should not use international organizations, including the IAEA as a political tool, the Iranian minister said referring to the anti-Iran resolution by the three European countries.

Unfortunately, these same countries, with their full and comprehensive support to the racist Zionist regime, did not even allow international organizations, including the UN Security Council, to establish a ceasefire, rather paved the way for the continuation of the genocide of the Palestinian people, he underlined.

We have clearly stated in advance that "if the resolution is approved at the IAEA’s board meeting, we will give a decisive and immediate response to it", and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is ready to implement the decision taken at the same, Gharibabadi added in his X message.

