‘Anti-Iran resolution at IAEA in line with Zionist agenda’

Ayatollah Khatami, in the second sermon of the Friday Prayers today reacted to the recent anti-Tehran resolution adopted at the IAEA.

Referring to the resolution pushed by the three European countries, Britain, France, Germany, along with the United States against Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he called on the Iranian diplomatic apparatus to give a firm and decisive response to the move.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric said that it does not matter to Iran who will be the next president of the United States.

When the United States vetoes a ceasefire resolution on Gaza, it indicates how brutal the country is, he underlined.

In reaction to the resolution at the IAEA, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization, in a joint statement, said that the Islamic Republic has already started activating new advanced centrifuges.

Iran remains steadfast in pursuing its principled policy of protecting the rights and interests of the great Iranian nation and developing a nuclear program for peaceful purposes, the statement noted.

