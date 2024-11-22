Anti-Iranian resolution by BoG is Biden's gift to Trump: Russian envoy

Addressing the meeting, Mikhail Ulyanov stated that the US representative spoke about a broader strategy towards Iran at the June meeting. "In this regard, we want to ask if this strategy has been formed? Unfortunately, we don't see any strategies. To a large extent, it seems that the Biden administration, which promised to bring the United States back to the JCPOA, did not do so due to a lack of political will and has now decided to give (an anti-Iran resolution) to Donald Trump."

"Perhaps the US strategy is to instruct the Director General for a new resolution to prepare a comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of Iran's nuclear program to be prepared at the next meeting of the Board of Governors in March or by the spring of 2025 at the latest. We believe that such a directive not only lacks legal and logical basis, but also creates a very negative precedent for the entire IAEA safeguards system," he added.

The Russian ambassador stated that the destructive resolution of the Troika and the United States against Iran's peaceful nuclear program shows why the western countries that are members of the JCPOA abandoned their political and diplomatic efforts during the Vienna negotiations and brought the talks to a dead end.

