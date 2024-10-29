Netanyahu arrest warrant delayed in ICC for 5 months

The requests for arrest warrants, submitted on May 20 by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office for Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders, have encountered systematic obstruction from Israel and its allies.

The ICC has moved quickly in cases related to Ukraine, issuing arrest warrants for six Russian officials, including Putin, within months. In contrast, no arrest warrants have been issued for the Gaza war since the investigation began in 2019, revealing significant delays and double standards.

Prolonged delays in the Palestine investigation stem from Israel’s espionage operations targeting the ICC and its officials for nine years, alongside the withdrawal of a judge reviewing the case.

