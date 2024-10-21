Attack on Netanyahu’s house successful step: Mufti of Oman

According to IRNA's Monday morning report citing an Arabic website, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Khalili said in a statement that “targeting the house of the bloodthirsty and criminal Benjamin Netanyahu was a successful step.”

We hope that this action will be successful in the future and will come to fruition, he said further, adding that this attack instill fear in the hearts of this criminal [Netanyahu] and his friends and backers, and God willing, it will soon lead to its result, which is a clear victory for resistance.

Everything has a time and what is needed should be done and these efforts will not be wasted and that the weakness of this sinister regime has been proven, even though its supporters may think and be deceived that the owner of technology is superior and invincible, the top cleric stated.

The Zionist media reported on Saturday that Netanyahu's residence was targeted by a Hezbollah drone and that Netanyahu and his wife were not present at their residence in Caesarea at the time of the strike.

The Mufti of Oman has openly supported the Axis of Resistance that has been fighting against the usurping Zionist regime.

Sheikh Al-Khalili recently also condemned the Israeli assassination of Hamas chief, Yahya Sinwar, while praising Sinwar and calling him a heroic leader.

