Netanyahu terrified of Hezbollah drones: Media

Israeli Channel 11 quoted a Zionist source saying that Netanyahu was terrified of Hezbollah drones, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

In a private meeting, Netanyahu asked where they can go if a drone hit the Knesset building, added the source.

Israeli media earlier reported that the weekly cabinet meetings had been moved to a place other than their usual location due to security reasons and fear of possible attacks.

The prime minister’s office has requested nearly $530,000 to undertake security upgrades at Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea, northwestern occupied Palestine, after it was hit by a Hezbollah drone last weekend.

Arab analyst Abdel Bari Atwan believes that Hezbollah’s latest drone attack on the residence of Netanyahu sends the message to Israeli leaders that they should spend the rest of their lives in bunkers.

