Netanyahu heckled by families of prisoners during speech

Families of the Zionist prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza criticized Netanyahu during his speech marking the anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, according to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network on Sunday.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime TV reported that the families were shouting at Netanyahu, "Shame on you! Shame on you! You are a disgrace!"

The channel also noted that security forces present at the speech forced the protesters to be silent, but Netanyahu's speech was interrupted several times due to the repeated chanting from the families of the prisoners.

Earlier on Saturday, Zionist settlers held a demonstration outside the home of Israeli president Isaac Herzog, emphasizing his responsibility for the lives of Israeli prisoners and urging him to ensure that negotiations for a prisoner exchange do not fail.

The protesters, along with the families of the Israeli prisoners, called for the immediate release of prisoners in Gaza, considering Netanyahu as the primary obstacle to reaching a satisfactory agreement and a prisoner exchange deal.

