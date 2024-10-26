Netanyahu, Gallant rushed to shelter: Report

According to various media reports, Netanyahu and Gallant were rushed to shelter on Saturday for fear of attacks by the resistance forces.

It came after Israel attacked military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement, saying the attacks caused limited damage and were intercepted and countered successfully.

Despite Iran’s warnings against Israel’s adventurous actions, these aggressions occurred, the statement said.

The statement also urged people to remain calm, maintain solidarity, and rely only on news from state media. It called on the nation to ignore enemy media rumors.

6125**4354