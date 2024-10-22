Oct 22, 2024, 6:12 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85636175
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Hezbollah claims drone attack on Netanyahu’s house

Oct 22, 2024, 6:12 PM
News ID: 85636175
Hezbollah claims drone attack on Netanyahu’s house

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has claimed responsibility for a recent drone attack on the private house of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the northern parts of the Palestinian Israeli-occupied territories.

Mohammad Afif, the head of Hezbollah’s media office, told a press conference that the attack on Netanyahu’s house in Caes area has been carried out by the Lebanese resistance group.

Afif also blamed the US for providing cluster bombs and phosphorus weapons to the Zionist regime.

He stressed that there will be no negotiations under fire.

On October 19, Zionist media reported a drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence.

They said that the drone had exactly hit the prime minister’s bedroom.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .