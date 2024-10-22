Hezbollah claims drone attack on Netanyahu’s house

Mohammad Afif, the head of Hezbollah’s media office, told a press conference that the attack on Netanyahu’s house in Caes area has been carried out by the Lebanese resistance group.

Afif also blamed the US for providing cluster bombs and phosphorus weapons to the Zionist regime.

He stressed that there will be no negotiations under fire.

On October 19, Zionist media reported a drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence.

They said that the drone had exactly hit the prime minister’s bedroom.

