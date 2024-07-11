Jul 11, 2024, 5:54 PM
Putin, Qalibaf discuss Iran-Russia ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met in St. Petersburg, discussing a host of issues including ties between their countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 10th Parliamentary Forum of BRICS member countries on Thursday, the first day of the two-day event.  

Putin and Qalibaf discussed development of ties between Tehran and Moscow, and ways to counter unilateralism, among other issues.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian speaker held talks with Chairperson of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

The Iranian speaker is heading a parliamentary delegation to the Russian city of St. Petersburg, with the aim of using BRICS capacities for financial and trade interactions amid Western-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies, which was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group four years later. Iran officially joined BRICS in January this year.

The bloc seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.   

