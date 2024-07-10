Iran speaker in Russia to attend BRICS parliamentary forum

The Iranian speaker, heading a parliamentary delegation, arrived in the city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday night.

He was welcomed by top Russian parliamentary officials and Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

The 10th parliamentary forum of BRICS is set to be held in St. Petersburg on July 11-12.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China under the name of the "BRIC" group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

The bloc seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which it sees as unilateral.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join, during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE were other countries that officially joined the group in January 2024.

