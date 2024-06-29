Iran ready to cooperate with BRICS members on agricultural sector: Official

Mohajer made the remarks addressing the 14th meeting of the BRICS ministers of agriculture in Russia on Saturday.

He referred to Iran’s exemplary geographical position, being situated in the intersection of the North-South and East-West transit corridors, noting that the country can help expand regional and international trade networks in the area of agriculture.

The deputy minister highlighted that Iran is an effective partner in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Iran will make efforts to remove the obstacles on the way of enhancement of agricultural cooperation among BRICS members and expects other member countries to help open new chapters in agricultural economy and trade, the official said.

