Iran attends BRICS Civil Forum in Russia

Kolivand addressed the forum on Wednesday as the main speaker of the general session, saying that great steps are needed to reduce inequality, for which capabilities of experts and elites can be used to help meet people’s demands.

When it comes to public health and social welfare, countries can share their successful experiences while opportunities should be identified and shared as well, he added.

The Iranian official elaborated on his country’s successful experience in promoting public health nationwide, and explained how the Iranian Red Crescent played its part in achieving that goal.

The 10th BRICS Civil Forum is held on July 3-4 in the Russian capital Moscow.

Participants discuss urgent aspects of civil society’s development, the goals of fair development, sovereign economic and financial development, public health and human welfare, and the environment, among others.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It is made up of Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia. The last four countries joined the bloc in January this year. Saudi Arabia has been officially invited to join the group as well.

BRICS seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.

