Iran ready to cooperate with BRICS members to create financial entity: CBI Governor

Farzin made the suggestion on Thursday as he addressed a financial gathering in Russia’s Saint Petersburg where he arrived a day earlier for talks aimed at developing monetary and banking interactions between Iran and Russia.

He said that the formation of a FATF-like organization within BRICS aims to enhance banking cooperation among BRICS member states.

As to the political leaders’ determination to use local currencies in trade exchanges, Farzin said, if the member states can use the ruble, the yuan, the dirham, and the rial in the exchanges between Russia, Iran, China, and other countries, it will remove a major obstacle in the trade and lead to strengthening the relationships.

He went on to say that the development of alternative payment channels aimed at reducing reliance on the US dollar and Western-dominated financial infrastructure has been the main motivation for the BRICS efforts, and the success rate of these initiatives depends on the willingness and interest of BRICS members to cooperate and overcome shortcomings.

The success of these initiatives will depend on the willingness of BRICS members to collaborate and overcome challenges.

4208**9417