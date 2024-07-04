Jul 4, 2024, 4:57 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85529113
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran ready to cooperate with BRICS members to create financial entity: CBI Governor

Jul 4, 2024, 4:57 PM
News ID: 85529113
Iran ready to cooperate with BRICS members to create financial entity: CBI Governor

Tehran, IRNA – Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran has proposed the establishment of an intergovernmental organization within BRICS, similar to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Farzin made the suggestion on Thursday as he addressed a financial gathering in Russia’s Saint Petersburg where he arrived a day earlier for talks aimed at developing monetary and banking interactions between Iran and Russia.

He said that the formation of a FATF-like organization within BRICS aims to enhance banking cooperation among BRICS member states.

As to the political leaders’ determination to use local currencies in trade exchanges, Farzin said, if the member states can use the ruble, the yuan, the dirham, and the rial in the exchanges between Russia, Iran, China, and other countries, it will remove a major obstacle in the trade and lead to strengthening the relationships.

He went on to say that the development of alternative payment channels aimed at reducing reliance on the US dollar and Western-dominated financial infrastructure has been the main motivation for the BRICS efforts, and the success rate of these initiatives depends on the willingness and interest of BRICS members to cooperate and overcome shortcomings.
The success of these initiatives will depend on the willingness of BRICS members to collaborate and overcome challenges.

4208**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .