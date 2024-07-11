Iranian, Russian speakers meet on sidelines of BRICS forum

The two top parliamentarians met on Thursday in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the 10th Parliamentary Forum of BRICS member countries.

The Iranian speaker is heading a parliamentary delegation to the Russian city with the aim of using BRICS capacities for financial and trade interactions amid Western-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The 10th Parliamentary Forum of BRICS is held on Thursday and Friday.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name of the "BRIC" group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

BRICS seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join, during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE were other countries that officially joined the group in January 2024.

