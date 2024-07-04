Jul 4, 2024, 8:10 PM
Iran, Russia discuss expansion of banking, financial cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin discussed the expansion of collaborations between Iran and Russia in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina.

On the sidelines of the International Banking and Financial Conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, the two sides held talks on the latest status of joint projects and financial cooperation between the two countries' banking systems.

The two officials also discussed maximizing the use of national currencies, countering sanctions on the banking sector, and cooperation within the framework of the BRICS group.

Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow, also participated in the Thursday meeting.

