Moscow-Tehran comprehensive coop agreement in near future: Russian official

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report, quoting Tass news agency, Rudenko made the remarks during a press conference while pointing to the growing ties between Russia and Iran and several meeting held between the two countries over the past few years.

"As a result of these numerous meetings, Iran became one of the most important partners and friends of Russia", he said.

Stating that Russia is currently working on signing a new fundamental agreement with Iran, which covers all areas of cooperation between the two countries, Rudenko stressed: We hope that we will soon be able to finalize our 2-year efforts to compile an important document for a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Tehran.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted that a comprehensive agreement will create a foundation for Russia's relations with Iran for decades to come.

Russia and Iran have historic bilateral relations that have enhanced in recent years as the two countries share common platforms on several regional and world forums such as the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Recently, President of Russia Vladimir Putin personally made a phone call to Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his election victory and wished him success while reminding that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia are at the highest level, and expressed hope that these relations will continue during his presidency.

Putin also referred to the expanding cooperation, especially in the energy and transportation sectors, while inviting Pezeshkian to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, and emphasized on Russia's readiness to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries on the sidelines of this meeting.

In this phone call, the president-elect, while appreciating the warm and kind congratulatory message of the Russian president, said that Iran attaches great importance to the relations with the friendly and neighboring Russia and will undoubtedly strengthen these relations.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the efforts of the new government to follow up and implement the agreements made by the administration of Martyr President Ebrahim Raisi.

