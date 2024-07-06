Iran’s acting president congratulates Pezeshkian on presidential victory

In his message, Mokhber emphasized that the true winners of this national event are the Iranian people, who have once again demonstrated their determination, steadfastness, and hope throughout different stages of the Islamic Revolution.

Mokhber expressed gratitude to the Supreme Leader, Shia scholars, the candidates of the 14th presidential elections, and especially the Iranian citizens. He wished President-elect Pezeshkian success in fulfilling his great mission and hoped that, with the support of the people’s trust, he would address the demands of the nation.

Furthermore, Mokhber acknowledged the continuous efforts of those involved in organizing the elections, including the Guardian Council, the Ministry of Interior, and the executive and monitoring committees.

As the competition concluded, Mokhber expressed hope for a new season of friendship in the country, aiming to build a stronger Iran.

According to the final results announced by the Ministry of Interior, Pezeshkian secured victory as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic, receiving 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes.

Pezeshkian, 69, previously served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and as the country’s health minister during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

6125**9417