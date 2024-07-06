Venezuela ready to strengthen fraternal ties with Iran under new president

The Bolivarian Republic extends its congratulations to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to democracy during the second round of the presidential elections on July 5, 2024, and for Pezeshkian’s victory as Iran’s new president.

Venezuela believes that the Iranian people’s decision will contribute to the nation’s prosperity and establish it as an emerging power in the multipolar world. Iran’s prominent role in peace consolidation and global development reinforces this perspective, the statement said.

President-elect Pezeshkian and the Iranian nation enjoy the unwavering support of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose goal is to deepen fraternal relations between the two nations through a comprehensive strategic alliance, fostering mutually beneficial cooperation and contributing to multiple global consolidations.

In the election, out of a total of 30,530,157 votes, Pezeshkian, who is a heart surgeon, secured 16,384,403 votes, while his rival Saeed Jalili received 13,538,179 ballots. The voter turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

Pezeshkian, 69, has served as a lawmaker in the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) for five consecutive 4-year terms. Additionally, he held the position of vice speaker in Iran’s 10th parliament and served as Iran’s minister of health for four years during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

