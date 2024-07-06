Aliyev congratulates Pezeshkian’s election as Iran president

“We attach great importance to the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran built on solid foundations such as common religious and cultural roots, friendship and brotherhood,” Azertac quoted President Aliyev as saying on Saturday.

In his message, the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan said the today agreements on the future development of cooperation between Baku and Tehran “based on mutual respect and good neighborliness and the implemented joint projects serve the well-being of our countries, the sustainable development and security of the region as a whole.”

Further, Aliyev stressed that the joint efforts would guarantee promotion of friendly relations and expansion of fruitful cooperation in line with the two nations’ interests.

At the end of his message, the Azerbaijani president invited the Iranian president-elect to visit Baku to exchange views about the prospect of bilateral relations between the two neighbors. He also wished success for Pezeshkian during his tenure.

Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

