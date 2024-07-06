Putin congratulates Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian

“I hope that your activities as president will contribute to further building up constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of simplifying regional security and stability,” Putin said on Saturday, according to the Kremlin.

According to the final results announced by the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic with 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes.

Pezeshkian, 69, had served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and the country’s minister of health during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

