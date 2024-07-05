Voting hours in Iran's 14th presidential runoff election extended until 10 p.m.: Official

Iran’s runoff presidential election began nationwide and at 138 offices abroad on Friday morning.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time on July 5. They were supposed to close at 6:00 p.m.

The spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters Mohsen Eslami announced on Friday evening that the time for voting has been extended for two hours for the second time (until 10 p.m.).

The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

7129**9417