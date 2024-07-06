Iran president-elect to hold presser on Saturday afternoon

According to Pezeshkian’s election campaign, the press conference will be held at 15:00 local time on Saturday in the presence of representatives of Iranian and foreign media outlets at the Iran International Conference Center in Tehran.

Nearly 50 percent of eligible voters cast their votes in Iran’s runoff presidential elections on Friday.

According to the final results announced by the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic with 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes.

Pezeshkian, 69, had served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and the country’s minister of health during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls; meanwhile, the runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates managed to get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

President-elect’s inauguration ceremony

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s presidium announced that the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect will be held sometime between July 22 to August 5.

Alireza Salimi said that the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect requires a series of preparations, including inviting foreign guests.

Given the fact that Pezeshkian is now a lawmaker, a parliament session will be held to vote on his resignation before the inauguration ceremony, the MP added.

