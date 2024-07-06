Who is Iran’s president-elect?

Pezeshkian was born on September 29, 1954 in the city of Mahabad in West Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran.

After finishing high school and getting his first diploma, Pezeshkian served military service in the southeastern city of Zabol.

He then decided to get his second diploma in physical science, and after that, he was admitted to Tabriz University of Medical Science in medicine in 1976.

Pezeshkian continued his education, and specialized in general surgery at the same university. In 1993, he received a subspecialty in cardiac surgery from Iran University of Medical Sciences, and later became a specialist in heart surgery. He was also the head of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences for five years.

Political life

Pezeshkian served as health minister in former president Mohammad Khatami’s administration from 2001 to 2005.

He also served as a lawmaker in different Iranian parliaments. Pezeshkian first entered the legislative body, called Majlis, by being elected to the eighth parliament that started its term in 2008.

In the tenth parliament, he served as the vice chairman. And earlier this year during the latest parliamentary elections, he once again was elected to Majlis, representing Tabriz, the provincial capital of East Azerbaijan.

Pezeshkian ran for president twice in the past years.

In 2013, he dropped out of the race in favor of the late Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani before the start of the vetting process by Iran’s Constitutional Council.

The second time Pezeshkian ran for president was in 2021 when he was not approved by the council.

This year, Masoud Pezeshkian entered the presidential race on a platform of “justice” and “unity and integration” under the slogan “For Iran”.

He won the top executive post in a runoff with Saeed Jalili, which was held on Friday, a week after the first round that saw four candidates vying for the job.

Pezeshkian has said, if elected, he would form a committee that would oversee his administration’s activity.

4194**9417