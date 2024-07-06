Iran reports higher turnout in run-off elections in US

The caretaker of the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington, Abolfazal Mehrabadi, told IRNA on Friday that despite anti-Islamic Revolution groups' attempts, the 14th presidential election was successfully held.

Fortunately, the votes of the Iranian expatriates in the US in the latest presidential election saw a 35% rise compared to the previous one, he added.

The turnout in runoff elections marked a 29% surge in the US compared to the first round, he stated.

Commenting on the active participation of the Iranians residing in the US, the official said that some Iranians drive long distances of around 400 miles to arrive at the polling station in Washington.

Mehrabadi went on to say that 35 polling stations in 21 American states had been prepared for the Iranians to cast their votes.

Masoud Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president.

Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

Pezeshkian, 69, had served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and the country’s minister of health during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Pezeshkian and Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls; meanwhile, the runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates managed to get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

7129**9417