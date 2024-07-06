Pakistani president congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iran’s President

“My heartfelt congratulations to @drpezeshkian on his election as the President of Iran,” the Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan said in an X message on Saturday.

“Pakistan & Iran enjoy fraternal ties & I hope that under your leadership our relations will grow further stronger,” it added.

“Looking forward to working together for the peace and prosperity of the region.”

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, also congratulated Pezeshkian.

Emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations with Iran, he said: “We are confident that the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened in the new era.”

Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president.

Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots.

Pezeshkian, 69, had served as Iran’s minister of health for four years during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami.

