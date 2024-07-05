A few countries fail to safeguard Iranians' electoral rights: Acting FM

Just after casting his vote in the Iranian capital on Friday, Bagheri Kani told reporters that Iran had provided more facilities for Iranians to participate in elections abroad than in previous periods.

However, many Iranians encountered obstacles in participating in the elections last Friday in a few European and Western countries, he added.

In so-called democratic nations, an unjustifiable environment was orchestrated, with voters confronting various forms of violence from extremist individuals, the official said.

The administrations failed to protect Iranians' electoral rights, he further noted.

Canada, which considers itself a human rights defender, stood against the important right of Iranians who were going to attend the 14th presidential election, he underlined.

The country has recently put the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on the list of terrorist groups in line with its alliance with the Zionists and terrorists, he stated.

Iran’s early election was held on June 28 after the May 19 helicopter crash in northwest country that led to martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage.

Iran’s runoff presidential election began nationwide and at 138 offices abroad on Friday morning.

The early election was held with the participation of four candidates. Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

